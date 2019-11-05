FG blames medical tourism on health workers’ poor attitude

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, says medical tourism is not necessarily an outcome of lack of medical equipment, but encompasses a whole lot of things such as lack of conducive environment and “poor attitude” of health workers towards health care delivery.

He said the Federal Government was working towards entrenching the right standards in terms of attitudinal change and procurement of equipment.

He said in Abuja yesterday while receiving a team from CPL Medical Group Limited to give him an update on the status of the third phase of the Federal Government/CPL Medical Group Ltd partnership on the special presidential intervention project to advance the tertiary health sector.

“The responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Health is to formulate government policies on health; while implementation involves the relevant stakeholders to enable moving the sector to the next level,” Mamora said.

The chairman, of the group, Albert Awofisayo, said his team visited the minister to, among other things, solicit government’s support for successful implementation of the rehabilitation of the 22 federal university teaching hospitals and construction of a green-field 500-bed Federal Centre of Medical Excellence in Abuja with the collaboration of Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA.

