FG begins N-Power Batch C enrolment June 26

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the commencement of enrolment for a new batch of N-Power beneficiaries effective tomorrow, June 26.

A statement from the Ministry says the commencement of the Batch C enrolment is sequel to far reaching consultations and a review of the submissions on the reform and realignment of the programme for greater efficiency.

“Batch C is also being enrolled to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme, in furtherance of the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by creating opportunities that will enhance the productivity of the Nigerian youths for entrepreneurship.”

The Ministry in a statement says applications will be conducted using a hybrid system of enrolment to ensure that all Nigerians are given an opportunity to participate.

The online portal would be open to receive applications from noon on June 26, 2020 and will provide a level playing field for all applicants.

As part of the Ministry’s reforms to make the programme more efficient, all applicants must supply their Bank Verification Number (BVN) in their application process.

Once applications are submitted, the Ministry will review submissions and publish a list of successful applicants.

Comprehensive detail for the new batch will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ministry had announced last week that Batch A will exit June 30, 2020 and Batch B will exit the programme on July 31, 2020 with plans already in place to transition them into entrepreneurship.

The N-Power programme had enrolled 500,000 beneficiaries thus far – 200,000 from Batch A which started in September 2016 and 300,000 from Batch B which kicked off in August 2018.

The beneficiaries were supposed to spend not less than 24 months on the programme and were spread across the key industries targeted by the program – Agriculture, Health, Education, and Tax.

