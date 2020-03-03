FG begins Labour Law review

  1. Home
The Federal Government has commenced the review of the National Labour Law to ensure best practice in labour administration and decent work in line with international labour standards.

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, yesterday said the review would end sexual harassment in the work place, labour migration and child labour, and promote gender equality, occupational safety and health.

The Director of Press in the ministry, Charles Akpan, in a statement, quoted the minister as saying this during a three-day retreat in Lagos.

“The bills to be developed for enactment will promote right of work, encourage development opportunities for women and men in conditions of freedom, equity, security of human dignity and enhanced social protection for Nigerian workers, ” the statement added.

