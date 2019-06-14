FG begins implementation of e-govt master plan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government through the Galaxy Backbone has launched a platform to support the e-government master plan initially approved by the previous Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The official launch was carried out recently in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita with the former Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu as well as other as well as heads and representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

A press release from the Galaxy BB said that following the launch, government will begin the full implementation of the E-government master plan, which is meant to set Nigeria apart in the League of Nations effectively delivering government services using digital technologies and infrastructure.

According to the Director E-government within the Ministry of Communications, Mr. Tope Fashedemi, “Galaxy Backbone provides the Infrastructure that will enable the full implementation of the e-government master plan.

“Galaxy Backbone (GBB) is the digital infrastructure and shared services provider to government and all its agencies. GBB is saddled with the responsibility to provide the technology platform through which the e-government master plan will be implemented for the nation.”

