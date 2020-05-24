FG, ASUU, end feud over IPPIS now

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been at loggerheads over the issue of enrolment on the IPPIS platform.

The federal government had directed all lecturers to enroll on the platform for them to continue to receive their salaries.

However, many of the lecturers under the auspices of ASUU refused to enroll thus leading to the stoppage of their salaries. ASUU members have since embarked on strike to protest the stoppage of their salaries.

Academic activities in all our universities have been grounded following the development while students are now languishing at home with no hope of returning to school even in the face of COVID-19 lockdown.

I therefore call on the federal government and the leadership of ASUU to come to a roundtable to resolve this impasse in the interest of students.

Raymond Ankeli writes from Abuja

