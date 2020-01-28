FG assures of security

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, yesterday said security of lives and property would continue to be the cardinal objective of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration
The SGF, while receiving the re-elected member of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in his office, said the executive would continue to collaborate with the legislature to ensure that appropriate laws are promulgated to enhance protection of lives and property.
According to him, in order to tackle crime, the government is giving close attention to community policing because of its benefits, particularly, in the involvement of all segments of the society.