FG assures engineers on invention

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has promised to assist Port Harcourt Motor Club to upgrade its prototype non-combustible engine invented by some engineers in the club.

Onu gave the assurance when the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and first military Governor of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, Alfred Papapreye Diete- Spiff paid him a courtesy call in office in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “We are tired of always copying from other people’s import, because we think Nigeria should be able to take the lead.’’

He stressed that Nigeria was well- timed to lead the world in terms of inventions, through Executive Order No 5 and other major policies, aimed at moving the economy from depending on resources to knowledge based one.

He reiterated the commitment of the ministry to supporting genuine inventors with key and innovative inventions that will be beneficial to the economy, thereby strengthen the currency, generate wealth and create jobs for the populace.

He further stated that the government had no interest in owning the inventions, but rather to support the inventor to achieve their purpose.

Earlier, Diete-Spiff, had briefed the minister on a prototype non- combustion engine long developed by some Engineers of Port- Harcourt Motor Club and pleaded for support of the government to bring the invention to fruition.

