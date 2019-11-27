FG asks oil companies to settle $62.1bn debt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has asked international oil companies in Nigeria to settle their arrears of $62.1bn owed the federal government.

The AGF’s call was contained in a statement through his special assistant on media and public relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, yesterday.

The minister noted that since the signing of Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act CAP D3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (as amended) 2019 for oil exploration in deep offshore and inland basins, the federal government was to get more shares of the oil revenue and the international companies have not pay the arrears.

He said this is now estimated at $62.1bn. The AGF argued that the call is not a desire for a recovery agency to retain five percent of the sum but a patriotic call to recover funds for the federal government.

