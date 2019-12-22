FG approves postings of 107 directors

  1. Home
By Abbas Jimoh Published Date
The Federal Government has approved the posting of 107 Directorate Level Officers on Grade Level 15-17.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (AG HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this in a circular.

She said handing and taking over should be completed on or before December 30th, failure of which sanctions will be meted out to defaulters.

The breakdown of the postings showed 36 Directors on Grade Level 17 posted to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), another 45 Deputy Directors on Grade Level 16 were posted while 26 Assistant Directors on Grade Level 15 were also posted.

The Director overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), I. A. Mairiga, said. “All handing and taking over should be completed on or before Monday 30 December, 2019. Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with the provision of PSR 030301(b)”.

