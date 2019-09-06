FG approves new international airport in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government have approved the request for the construction of a new International Airport in Ebonyi State.

This followed a request for the approval of the airport by the state government which would be cited at Onueke-Oriuzor.

Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, conveyed the approval in a letter to Governor David Umahi.

In a letter signed on his behalf by the Director Safety and Technical Policy, Capt T A Alkali of the Ministry and was made available to Daily Trust said the approval followed the visit of a Technical team from the ministry and its agencies to the state on inspection of the proposed site for the airport.

The Minister however noted that the approval is subject to the State Government’s fulfilment of certain requirements.

He listed the requirements as “strict compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority requirements; compliance with all relevant environmental regulations”.

Also, adherance to the provisions of the subsisting Civil Aviation Act 2006, Nigeria Civil Aviation Policy 2013 and other regulations that may evolve with time; and payment of statutory fees.

Other requirements according to the Minister include: Issuance of Security Clearance from the Department of State Services(DSS); removal of all obstructions on the site and involvement of the Ministry and its relevant agencies at every stage of the development of the airport to ensure compliance with Standards and Recommend Practices (SARPs).

With the approval all is now set for the smooth take-off of the construction of the airport.

The approval comes at a time when the only International Airport in the Southeast, located in neighbouring Enugu State has been shut down by the Federal Government indefinitely.

The Federal Government said it shut down the airport to effect repairs on its dilapidated infrastructure including the runway.

