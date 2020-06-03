FG approves N9.7bn for second Abuja runway, Farim Ruwa dam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N9.7bn for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja and the reactivation and completion of Farin Ruwa multipurpose dam in Wamba local of Nasarawa State.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who briefed State House reporters on Wednesday, said the approved N1, 659, 592, 908.78 for the proposed second Abuja airport runway covered consultancy services for design.

Sirika, who said the contract had a completion period of 12 months, added that the federal government hoped to conclude the second runway if awarded before the end of the life of the current administration.

He said, “Today in council, a memo from Aviation was considered and it is the consultancy services for design; pre contract services for the construction of a new runway here in Abuja.

“The contract went to a consortium of consultants, at a total contract sum of N1, 659, 592, 908.78, this included 7.5 percent of Value Added Tax VAT also with an exchange rate of N360 to dollar and this was approved.”

While briefing, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the FEC approved N8.14 billion for Farin Ruwa multipurpose dam.

Adamu said Nasarawa State government started the project in 2013 but asked the federal government to take over for its completion in 2018.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the project with provision for water supply, irrigation and 20 megawatts hydropower station.

He said: “All we intend to do at the federal level is to complete the dam and then hope that we can get concessionaire to take over the component of the hydropower, which includes the construction of the power house, the turbines and the transmission lines. The contract sum is N8.14 billion inclusive of all taxes with the completion period of 24 months.

“It comprises of the completion of the dam embankment, spring lay and outlet works for the water supply and hydropower component, 20 kilometers of access road and rehabilitation of some service quarters.”

