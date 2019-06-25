  1. Home
FG appoints Shakur acting DPR director

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date
Mr. Ahmad Rufai Shakur, DPR Director.
Mr. Ahmad Rufai Shakur, DPR Director.

The federal government has appointed Mr. Ahmad Rufai Shakur as the acting Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The appointment followed the expiration of the four year tenure of Mr. Mordecai Ladan and in line with the provisions of Circular Ref. No.SGF.50/S.II/C.S/268, a statement by the agency said.

The former Director, sources in the agency said, formally handed over the affairs of the Department on Friday, to Mr. Shakur who until his appointment was the Deputy Director and Head, Corporate Services Division and the most senior officer in the agency.

A statement posted on agency’s website said Mr. Shakur comes on board with over 32 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry with very robust service records in the regulatory arm of the sector.

“A graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University with a Master of Business Administration degree, Mr. Shakur has held various positions across the value chain of the DPR from the zonal offices to headquarter and has attended numerous management and leadership courses locally and internationally in notable institutions worldwide like the Columbia Business School, New York USA and Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania, USA.”

Shakur is expected to steer the Department to the next level, the statement added.

