FG appoints Jonathan Angulu as acting NASRDA DG

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date
The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA)

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Mr Jonathan Angulu as the acting Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a statement signed in Abuja by NASRDA’s Head, Media and Corporate Communications Dr Felix Ale.

According to Dr Ale, Mr Angulu’s appointment came via a letter vide FMST/DAS/385/II/T.

In the letter, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bitrus Nabasu conveyed government’s approval for Mr Angulu, who is the most senior Director in hierarchy, to take over the mantle of leadership of the NASRDA in acting capacity.

But speaking in Abuja shortly after receiving the handover note from the outgone Director-General of the Agency, Prof Seidu Mohammed, Mr. Angulu called for a cohesive front in a bid to further strengthen the development and historic achievements of the Agency, the number one premier space agency in Africa.

Mr Angulu, who thanked God for his appointment, also described his coming on board as divine and reward for hard work.

He called on both the management and staff of the Agency to continue to put in their best for the successful implementation of the Space road map for the overall benefits of the entire citizenry.

The new NASRDA boss expressed his readiness to deploy all strategic means in the arsenal of leadership to further propel the development of the Nigerian space programme.

