FG, America working to undermine Zakzaky’s treatment, says IMN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has accused the Federal Government and some agents of the United States of working to undermine the medical treatment of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Following a medical bail by a Kaduna High Court on August 5, Zakzaky was on Monday, August 12 flown out of the country to New Delhi, India alongside his wife, Zeenat for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary General of the Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, the sect alleged that the Nigerian and US officials have not allowed their leader to see his doctors as contained in the court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa alleged that the Nigerian officials who escorted the couple to Madenta Hospital in New Delhi “refused to allow the doctors he requested to treat him and his wife access to them completely.”

He added that competent sources informed the sect that officials of the American Embassy in India instructed management of the hospital not to admit the Sheikh there for treatment.

“Sheikh Zakzaky himself in an audio clip from the hospital indicated that the security agents are colluding with foreign security agents believed to be working for the interest of American government thereby violating the Nigerian Court ruling,” the statement reads.

“We are also calling on the international community and people of conscience and humanity, especially those that facilitated the travelling of the Sheikh to India for treatment to prevail on the Nigerian Government and its western masters to stop playing with the life of the innocent leader and who is the victim of their continuous plot to ensure that he dies.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App