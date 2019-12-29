FG addressing complaints by domestic airlines, says Air Peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Peace on Sunday said the Federal Government is presently addressing the challenges confronting domestic airlines in the country.

The airline also dismissed report attributed to its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, that the government should stop granting multiple designations to foreign carriers.

According to the airline, the interview which was conducted two years ago was reproduced mischievously when the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had started addressing the challenges facing domestic carriers including issues of multiple taxes and charges.

In a statement made available in Lagos, the airline said, “The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on assumption of office as the substantive Minister of Aviation, swung into action geared towards addressing all these complaints to the satisfaction of all the airlines in the overall interest of the nation. He called several meetings with the airlines’ Chief Executives in order to find a lasting solution to the issues.

“Air Peace has since then praised the Federal Government’s efforts in addressing these issues.

“How could Air Peace be complaining about issues the airline has since commended the Federal Government for handling to the satisfaction of the industry?”

The airline warned against attempt by “some mischief-makers to put Air Peace at loggerheads with the government.”

The statement added: “We have, as an airline, in recent times, come under deliberate attacks from quarters that could no longer disguise their ugly intentions for an entity that is catering for over three thousand workers, an entity that is moving the Nigerian economy positively.

“The news platforms releasing these publications are giving the impression that Air Peace as an airline does not appreciate the efforts of government.

“Recently, Air Peace received a notice from the Civil Aviation Authority of one of the west coast countries we fly into, stopping us from operating into and out of points beyond their country. Their reason was simply, the Federal Government of Nigeria has refused to grant a similar request to their Airline.

This is a testimonial that the Honourable minister is continuously reviewing the challenges faced by the Airlines with a view to mitigating these challenges to create an enabling environment for our indigenous carriers.

“Air Peace truly commends this great effort and will never undermine the laudable efforts of the minister and other regulatory bodies.”

