Feud with Emir Sanusi is constitutional – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says the rift between the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, and Kano State Government is a constitutional issue which will be resolved amicably.

Ganduje said this on Friday at the State House, Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists after leading a delegation from his State to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the developmental and infrastructural projects in his state.

The delegation included the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, key stakeholders, and federal lawmakers, including the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; among others.

Asked to explain why Emir Sanusi was not part of the delegation and what it would require to end his feud with the renowned traditional ruler, the governor said, “You asked so many intertwined questions. Let me start with the first one, we have five first class Emirates in Kano State and the Emir of Bichi is from one of the Emirates. I cannot come with the whole five Emirates at the same time. Yes, there is the Northern Elders Committee on the misunderstanding between the Emir of Kano and Kano State government. We met with that committee and dialoguing is still on. That is all I can say.

“It is a constitutional issue and the governor and the Emir, we are working within our own jurisdictions and the problem will be solved amicably and constitutionally.”

On the establishment of security outfit called ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ in the north, Governor Ganduje said the state would build on the existing and working strong synergy between the communities and the security agencies.

