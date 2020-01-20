Fernandes, Isco and 3 other Premier League transfers that could still happen

ADVERTISEMENT

With just few days remaining of the January transfer window, there are still plenty of deals up in the air, as Manchester United look to add to their midfield, while Arsenal are still without any signing yet despite the pressing need for a defender.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been active this window with the loan signing of 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

Leaders Liverpool have also bolstered their squad with the addition of Takumi Minamino after he impressed with his performances against the Reds in the Champions League with RB Salzburg.

And with many talented players linked with moves to and from the Premier League, it is very likely there will be more arrivals and departures before the window closes.

Here are some of the potential transfers that could happen before the window slams shut at the end of the month:

1. Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal

The France international will become a free agent in the summer, but according to reports, the north London club are eager to bring him in this month.

The move is favourable for Kurzawa as lack of competition in that position at the Emirates means he is almost guaranteed first-team minutes.

Arsenal did sign left-back Kieran Tierney in the summer, but after needing surgery for a dislocated shoulder, he looks set to remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

2. Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United

In what has been the main story this window, Manchester United look to be edging closer to signing Sporting Lisbon’s attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs, but interest from the Red Devils has been mounting since the window opened.

Although a switch to the Premier League failed to materialise for Fernandes over the summer, he could be heading to the Premier League this time around.

3. Isco to Chelsea

The Spanish international is highly rated throughout European football, but could be leaving the Bernabeu after falling out of favour with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Frank Lampard has been reportedly eager to boost his attacking options in order to create competition for places.

The Madrid man has failed to score or assist so far this campaign but has shown his talent on many occasions in the Spanish capital.

Isco will not be a cheap purchase for the West London club but the lifting of Chelsea’s transfer ban could see a big deal happen before the window closes.

4. Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his Arsenal squad and this window gives him a chance to put his own stamp on the team.

The latest player rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium is Brazilian central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who currently plays for Athlético Paranaense.

Arsenal are looking to improve their squad depth and are not shy of taking a risk on young Brazilian talent after bringing in Gabriel Martinelli last summer.

The 22-year-old has been linked to many of Europe’s top sides, but the lure of the Premier League would be tough to turn down.

5. Ze Luis to Tottenham

Spurs are in the market for a back-up striker after the injury to talisman Harry Kane left them without depth up front.

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to buying talent from the Portuguese league and a deal for Porto striker Ze Luis could provide a short-term solution.

The north London club are looking to bring the 28-year-old in on loan, but the player must be granted a work permit before any deal can be agreed.

