Female NNPC staff ‘sexually abuse’ househelp in Kaduna

A staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Kaduna, Mrs Yemi Awolola has been arrested for allegedly torturing and sexually abusing her 14-year-old house help.

She picked the victim from an Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna 15 months ago.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the victim had been given to Mrs Yemi by her parents on the agreement that she would be supported to go to school.

Mrs Yemi and her family members had allegedly tortured the victim, including using a lighter to burn the victim’s private part and also inserting the lighter in her private part.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba on Friday said the victim had been made to sleep in the toilet and often times is made to drink toilet water by Mrs Yemi, adding that the offence is contrary to the Kaduna State Child Welfare and Protection Law.

Baba said though the victim is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital, she would be transferred to the state-owned Barau Dikko hospital, adding that the state government will mate out sanctions on Mrs Yemi on three counts of child labour, violence against children as well as sexual violence.

She said the suspect is presently in police custody and urged them to ensure that she is prosecuted while assuring that she would personally write letters to the NNPC to notify them of the involvement of their staff.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying the case has been forwarded to the state CID for investigation.

