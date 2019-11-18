Female Muslim students have constitutional right to use Hijab – Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State, said female Muslim students across the country have the constitutional right to use Hijab in schools.

He, therefore, enjoined parents to always demand for their rights, whenever they are being denied within the ambit of the law. The Sultan said this while speaking at the 4th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), themed, “Muslim Unity and Contemporary Political Challenges in Nigeria”, held at the University of Ibadan.

Muslim leaders present at the event included the Executive Secretary MUSWEN, Professor Daud Noibi, Chairman, Board of Trustee, MUSWEN, Prince Bola Ajibola, whose speech was read by Chairman, Muslim Community in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, former Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, former INEC National Commissioner, Professor Lai Olurode among others.

The Sultan however cautioned those advocating for the use of Hijab and various organisations championing the welfare of Muslims in the country to seek redress in a peaceful manner instead of open confrontations.

“Muslims must be law abiding, the moment we are attacking each other, then there will be no peace. So we need peace. And we have been doing our own in silence. I urge all of you to be law abiding. The issue is at the court and since it is in the court, we can’t make further statement, so that we don’t commit contempt of the court.

“Demand for your rights within the ambit of the law. I urge all of you to be patient because Almighty Allah loves patient people. On the issue of Hijab at the university, there are some organizations that are advocating for it, let them continue advocating, but at our own level we have been doing ours silently.

“In the constitution, we have freedom of religion. If my religion allows me to wear Hijab, nobody should stop me. So our politicians and leaders must know that’’.

