Female lawyers sensitise Mabushi women on ACJA

The Abuja chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) yesterday took its sensitisation campaign on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to Mabushi community.

The female lawyers sensitised the women of Mabushi on the provisions of the Act, especially as it relates to them (women).

They also presented copies of a Pidgin English version of the ACJA to the women.

The women received with applause the provision that gives women right to stand as surety and that which says only a policewoman is allowed to conduct search on a female suspect.

Addressing the women in pidgin, the chairperson of FIDA, Abuja branch, Rachael Adejo-Andrew, said the purpose of the Act was to ensure that the ACJA system in Nigeria promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of society from crime and protection of the rights and interests of the suspect, defendant, and victim.

She said it was worrisome that over four years since the enactment of the Act, a lot of people were still ignorant of the provisions contained therein.

