Female lawyer regains freedom from abductors

A female lawyer, Zainab Kishimi, who was abducted three days ago in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, has regained her freedom. It was gathered that the female lawyer was abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

It was further gathered that Kishimi was released Sunday midnight around Jalingo. However, it was not known if any ransom was paid before she was released.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba State, DSP David Misal, confirmed the release and said she has since been reunited with her family.

