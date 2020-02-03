Female lawyer abducted three days ago in Taraba freed

ADVERTISEMENT

A female lawyer, Zainab Kishimi, who was abducted three days ago in Jalingo, Taraba state has regained her freedom.

Daily Trust gathered that the female lawyer was abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

It was further gathered that Barrister Kishimi was released midnight on Sunday around Jalingo but it was not known if ransom was paid before she was freed.

Spokesman of Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the release of the female lawyer. He said she has since been reunited with her family.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App