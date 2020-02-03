Female lawyer abducted three days ago in Taraba freed

A female lawyer, Zainab Kishimi, who was abducted three days ago in Jalingo, Taraba state has regained her freedom.
Daily Trust gathered that the female lawyer was abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.
It was further gathered that Barrister Kishimi was released midnight on Sunday around Jalingo but it was not known if ransom was paid before she was freed.
Spokesman of Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the release of the female lawyer. He said she has since been reunited with her family.