Female lawmakers traumatized over insecurity, seek new approach

Nigerian female legislators under the aegis of Women in Parliament (WIP) Committee of the National Assembly have raised concern over increasing insecurity across the country, calling for the rejuvenation of the security approach to achieve greater results.

The female lawmakers also decried what they call the “continued decline” in female representation in elective and appointive position, noting that the number significantly dropped after the 2019 general elections.

They spoke at the end of the retreat of women in parliament held in Lagos in collaboration with Yiaga Africa.

Chairman, House Committee on Women in Parliament, Taiwo Oluga who read the communique said, “Women and children are the greatest victims of the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers, etc.”

Daily Trust reports that the retreat was in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) taking place globally on Sunday March 8.

While acknowledging the efforts of the security agencies especially those fighting insurgency in the North East, they noted that “lethargy has set in for the security personnel who have been on the battlefield for years without respite.”

They called on the commanders of the forces to replace them with new ones and allow them spend some quality time with their families.

“As mothers of the nation, we lend our voices to the call for the rejuvenation of our security approach for improved results,” she added.

On women’s representation, she noted that out of 469 members of the National Assembly, only 21 are women representing 5.8% women representation in the National Assembly and 4.43% women out of 991 state legislators representing in the State Houses of Assembly.

