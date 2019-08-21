Female kidnap suspect, others arrested in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman, who allegedly specialized in kidnapping and demanding millions of naira from her victims, has been arrested in Kebbi State by the police.

The suspect, Asiya Abdullahi, who was arrested in Jega area of the state, was said to have conspired with one Atika Atiku and others at large to kidnap a three-year-old girl.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Muhammed Danjuma said the girl was rescued by personnel of Operation Puff Adder in the area.

In another development, CP Danjuma said one Kiruwa Bawa conspired with one Sidi Danbuzu Ahmad and Ahmadu Gardi to kidnap one Alhaji Amadu at Fadama village in Kangiwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects collected the sum of one million CFA, an equivalent of N600,000 from the victim as ransom.

He stated that “The same gang also collected N500,000 to free one Alhaji Buba of Buto village in the local government area”.

He added that the victims were rescued and the suspects have confessed to the crimes and efforts are still ongoing to apprehend others suspected to be involved in the crimes.

