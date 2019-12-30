‘Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ relives on Lagos stage

ADVERTISEMENT

The stage-play, Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens, came on stage again in Lagos during this holiday season, as the performers relived the amazing moments of the people who danced, sang and fought alongside the Afrobeat legend, late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Produced by Bolanle Austen Peters and hosted at the Terra Kulture, in Victoria Island, Lagos, the drama revealed the contributions of the Kalakuta Queens to Fela’s remarkable feats on and off stage.

The musical also tells the gripping story of the women popularly known as the Kalakuta Queens, who stood by Fela during his triumphs and travails.

Sponsored by MTN Foundation as part of its arts and culture initiative, the play narrated how the Queens performed live on stage with Fela in times of happiness, including how they fought side by side with him against the alleged oppression led by the Nigerian government at that time.

Fela’s daughter, Yeni Kuti, who graced the grand performances at the Terra Kulture, in an emotion-laden voice commended the cast and crew for a beautiful portrayal of true events.

Also speaking at the event, two of the living Kalakuta Queens – Lara and Laide – also talked about their experiences and lauded the perfect portrayal of them on the stage.

