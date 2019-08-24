Federer looks to cure Wimbledon hangover at US Open

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Federer has incredible mental toughness and the Swiss great may have to lean on that attribute more than ever at the US Open if he plans to show the tennis world he has moved on from last month’s Wimbledon heartbreak.

Rather than arriving at the August 26-September 8 US Open fresh off collecting a 21st Grand Slam title, Federer is instead left to wonder what could have been after failing to convert two championship points on his own serve in the fifth set against Novak Djokovic.

For Federer, who became the first man since 1948 to lose a Wimbledon singles final after holding match points, the loss was the cruelest of his career given it came at the All England Club where he has triumphed eight times before.

“I know what he’s feeling,” 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick, who lost four Grand Slam finals to Federer, told Reuters. “It’s a tough road back from such a tough loss.

“But he’s always been the best at rebounding and kind of brushing it off and getting on to business and we will see if he can do that this time.”

Roddick, who was one point away from serving for the title in the 2009 Wimbledon final which Federer ended up winning 16-14 in the fifth set, said there is no magic trick the Swiss can pull but he may find some comfort playing under the lights at the year’s final Grand Slam.

