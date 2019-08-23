Federer falls into Djokovic’s half of US Open draw

ADVERTISEMENT

Top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic could face Roger Federer in the semifinals and Rafael Nadal in the final under the US Open draw unveiled Thursday at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic, who defeated Federer last month in an epic Wimbledon final for his 16th Grand Slam crown, had the 20-time Grand Slam champion and third seed dropped into his half of the draw.

“The finals against Roger in Wimbledon was probably top-two in the most exciting matches I’ve ever been a part of,” Djokovic said. “It took me some time… to get back on track.”

