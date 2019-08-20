Breaking News
You can't access INEC server, Supreme Court tells Atiku,PDP
PHOTO: Federal University Lokoja under lock

The industrial action embarked upon by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have grounded activities at the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL). Photo: Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja, 20 – 08 – 19.

