JUST IN: Federal Poly Kaura Namoda shut for two weeks

The Management of the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, on Friday, shutdown academic activities for two weeks following a protest by students, Daily Trust gathered.

Some students, who spoke to our correspondent, said they decided to embark on the protest over insecurity, poor water and electricity supply in the institution.

However, according to the notification on the closure of the institution, which was signed by Hajia Hauwa S. Abubakar on behalf of the Registrar, all students were directed to vacate the polytechnic before 4:30pm of Friday 20th September, 2019.

The management said it acted on the security advice that the students should proceed on two weeks break during which all necessary measures would be adopted to address the challenges raised by the students.

The Registrar of the Polytechnic Alh. Salisu Abubakar Chiroma, who was seen busy pleading with the students to be patient, said the management took the issues very seriously and would address it promptly, adding that the protest was uncalled for.

He said the protest started after an attack on some students by unknown hoodlums.

He said four of the students were injured and rushed to the school clinic and were promptly attended to, adding that two of them were discharged on same day while remaining two were discharged the day after.

The management had directed all students, to, upon resumption, come along with an undertaking letter from their parents/guardians that they would never partake in any unlawful demonstration.

