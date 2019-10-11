Federal Poly Damaturu convocates 17 sets of Graduands

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State, has held a combined convocation for 2001 to 2018 sets of graduates in various courses and programmes.

The 2nd combined Convocation Ceremony was held at the Polytechnic football pitch on Thursday, in Damaturu.

Speaking at the event, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Usman K. Kallamu, said a total of 6,897 candidates were awarded diplomas.

He said the students enrollment at the institution stood at 6,897 for National Diploma, 833 Higher National Diploma and 1,986 other courses.

According to the Rector, the institution has 167 academic staff, 166 non-teaching staff and 85 junior staff. He further revealed that the Polytechnic Damaturu has from 2014-2019 trained 37 academic staff in various fields of academic learning.

The said insecurity has greatly affected the development of the institution.

The Rector urged government to improve the funding of the school, adding “the Polytechnic is in dire need of financial support. We don’t have a befitting auditorium, no convocation square we also need more lecture theaters”.

The visitor, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, represented by the Executive Secretary National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr. Mas’ud Kazaure, commended the management of the institution for holding the long awaited ceremony.

He congratulated members of the governing council for ensuring a conducive learning environment.

“I also congratulate the graduands for the successful completion of your studies”.

He urged the graduating students to utilize the knowledge acquired effectively in their future pursuit.

The ceremony was presided over by the Yobe State Governor Maimala Buni represented by his Deputy Idi Barde Gubana.

In his address, the Governor welcomed the graduates. He described education as an important part of human life.

“That’s why we declared a state of emergency on the education sector with a view of revitalizing it.”

According to him no nation can achieve meaningful development in the absence of centres of academic excellence at the tertiary level”.

He pledged to come to the aid of the polytechnic in overcoming its challenges.

