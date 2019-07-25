Federal High Court Chief Judge Kafarati bows out today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati, will today retire from the court after clocking the statutory age of 65 years.

The CJ’s personal effects have in the last few days been moved from the office where he held sway since September 16, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Kafarati, who was born on July 25, 1954, is expected to be succeeded by the second most senior judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a source in the National Judicial Council (NJC) suggested that the names of two judges, including Justice Tsoho would be recommended by the Council after receiving same from the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) to President Muhammad Buhari for onward transmission to the Senate for confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Tsoho, born June 24, 1959 is followed by Justice Cecilia Olaterogun, who is also due to retire on November 9, 2019 after clocking 65. The third most senior judge, Justice Binta Nyako was born on May 14, 1959.

Justice Kafarati hails from Kwami in Gombe State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App