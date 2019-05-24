Federal Govt to provide more facilities at modern grazing reserve in Taraba

  1. Home
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi,Jalingo

Federal government is to provide more facilities  to the modern grazing reserve at “Wurro Barkantiyo” in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba state in its effort to encourage ranching.

The Director, Social Mobilization and Women Development in the National Commision for Nomadic Education, Muhammad Dan’iya Eldapate  disclosed this to North East Trust.

He said a sensitization and mobilization campaign program, designed to improve access and equity for nomads, was conducted in the state.

According to him, the campaign was to enlighten the pastoralists on the new National Livestock Transformation Plan for  2019-2028  to convert  grazing reserves into ranches as well as the need for them to adopt the new  policy.

Malam Muhammad explained that the plan was also designed to ensure that pastoralists transit from extensive to intensive livestock production.

He said pastoralists were also sensitized on the importance of girl child education, adult literacy as well as the need to live in peace and accommodate visitors in their settlements.

According Muhammad  the adoption of ranching practice by the nomads will enhance their active participation in the nomadic education program as well as improve their productivity.

“We told those we sensitized in the grazing reserve the consequences of moving from one place to another in search of pastures and water, as well as the challenges of traditional herding,’’ he said.

He advised the nomads to embrace education and establish cooperative societies in order to derive benefits, especially government social interventions facilities from financial institutions.

 

