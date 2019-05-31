Federal Government declares public holidays for Eid-Al -Fitr celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th June, 2019 as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Al-Fitr celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed on Friday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations Mohammed Manga.

ADVERTISEMENT

She congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barr. Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that security agencies, under the Ministry, have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Al-Fitri celebration.

The Permanent Secretary restated Government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the holy month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App