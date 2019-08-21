Federal Education Sector Games underway in Lokoja

ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of the annual Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) has kicked off in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital with over 600 contingents participating.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the games, Auwalu Koko, said the annual fiesta was to bring together, staff in the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education to socialise and keep fit through sports.

“The essence is to ensure that all the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education come together as a team and to also use the avenue to keep fit as well as for relaxation. As the saying goes, all work without play makes Jack a dull boy.

“We expect that the welfare and well-being of our staff as well as their morale will improve. We also expect that the agencies’ staff would have met new friends at the end of the day”, he said.

According to him, the sports fiesta which is to last for five days would feature events such as football, athletics, basketball, volley ball, badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis and local sports, amongst other.

The agencies participating in the games include the Federal Ministry of Education, UBEC, TETFUND, NECO, NOUN, NABTEB, Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) and JAMB, amongst others.

