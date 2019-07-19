Federal civil service pensioners elect new exco

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Association of Nigeria has elected new executive members to head its affairs in the Kano State chapter for the next four years.

Malam Isyaku Umar emerged chairman of the union while Malam Haruna Usman was elected vice chairman.

Jamilu Ado was elected as auditor, while Malam Sanusi Lawan emerged as treasurer.

Others are Malam Abdulwahab Lawan and Abdul Nuhu Danlami who were elected trustees I and 2 respectively.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the newly elected executive members, the chairman of the electoral committee, Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB), Comrade A. A. Williams, urged them to abide by the union’s constitution and also work closely with the state Council of Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

