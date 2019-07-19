  1. Home
  2. Jobs and career
  3. Federal civil service pensioners elect new exco
ADVERTISEMENT

Federal civil service pensioners elect new exco

By Lubabatu I. Garba, Kano Published Date

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Association of Nigeria has elected new executive members to head its affairs in the Kano State chapter for the next four years.

Malam Isyaku Umar emerged chairman of the union while Malam Haruna Usman was elected vice chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamilu Ado was elected as auditor, while Malam Sanusi Lawan emerged as treasurer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Malam Abdulwahab Lawan and Abdul Nuhu Danlami who were elected trustees I and 2 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the swearing-in of the newly elected executive members, the chairman of the electoral committee, Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB), Comrade A. A. Williams, urged them to abide by the union’s constitution and also work closely with the state Council of Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.