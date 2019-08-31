Fed University Dutsin-ma hostel not under bandit attack

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University Dutsinma says none of its female hostels was attacked by bandits as being speculated on social media.

The acting director of public relations and protocol, Habibu Matazu, in a statement said this is very unfortunate that some people enjoy spreading rumors and blatant lies for their selfish ends.

It came in response to a tweet last night claiming bandits attacked a hostel for female students at the school.

“I want confirm to the general public that it is not true that our female hostel was attacked by bandits. There is nothing to hide. If there is anything like this we would have issued a statement to the general public. All our two females hostels at Isah Kaita Collage and Take off Campus are safe.

” This is to clearly inform well meaning Nigerians especially parents and guardians that it is a rumour and lie on social media that bandits have attacked our female hostel,” he said

