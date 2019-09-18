Fed Poly Ukana disowns recruitment adverts, victims lament loss

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana in Essien Udim local government area, Akwa Ibom State has disowned recruitment advertisements currently in circulation.

The Registrar of the institution, Dr Okon Ekanem denied that the vacancy adverts emanated from the institution, saying it has not declared any vacancy and is not conducting any recruitment exercise.

Speaking in a press statement Wednesday, Ekanem advised candidates seeking admission into the polytechnic not to register online, adding that admission is only carried out in the school’s campus.

He said the institution would not be responsible for anyone duped through any online admission site, noting that already some persons have fallen victims to the recruitment scam.

“The general public is hereby informed that the advertised recruitment did not emanate from Federal Polytechnic, Ukana and should be ignored.

“More so, candidates seeking admission into the polytechnic are strongly advised not to register online as registration is done in the polytechnic campus only,” he stated.

Meanwhile, victims scammed in the job placements have lamented their losses as they were duped of different sums of money for either a job placement or for admissions.

Idorenyin Samuel said she was duped of N200,000 by some online con men through an online website who promised to secure a job for her in the institution.

She stated that after paying them the N200,000, she discovered that she had been duped.

Another victim, Kyrian Ubak said he was defrauded of over N100,000 by the admission cartel while seeking admission for his son.

