Fed Poly Nasarawa expels 66 Students for alleged exam malpractice

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa (FPN), Nasarawa State, has expelled 66 students over alleged examination malpractice and misconduct.

Rector of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Hassan, stated this in a statement, stressing that the measure was meant to promote discipline and ensure quality and standards in the polytechnic.

Abdullahi explained that the students, who were both regular and part time, were expelled on the recommendation and approval of the Academic Board of the institution.

“The decision to expel the students was reached and taken after thorough investigation at the special meeting of the board held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the polytechnic.

“The expelled students are, therefore, required to handover all polytechnic property in their possession, including identity card to their Head of Departments and Units with immediate effect,” he said.

Abdullahi assured that his administration would not rest on its oars until examination malpractice and other corrupt practices are eliminated in the institution.

