Fed High Court issues arrest warrant on Taraba investment MD, two others

ADVERTISEMENT

A federal high court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state, has issued warrant of arrest on the Managing Director of Taraba Investment and Property Company limited, Mr. Ezekiel Iliya, and two others; Mr. Chris Apaji and Veronica Musa over alleged contempt of court.

Presiding Judge, Justice Pam who issued the warrant of arrest, Monday, ordered the three persons to be brought to the court on January 16th, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest warrant was in pursuant to an ex-parte motion brought before the court by the plaintiff Barr. Benjamin Orume and eight others on December 2, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

In the ex-parte motion, the certified true copy of which was also obtained by Daily Trust, the plaintiff (Barr. Benjamin Orume and eight others) who are all Directors of Taraba micro Finance Bank, prayed the court to restrain the defendants Ezekiel Iliya and two others from interfering with activities of the Bank pending the determination of the case before the court.

The court after reading the affidavit in support of the motion sworn to by one Mallam Nasiru Baba of Taraba Microfinance Bank and hearing the application from Ganki Hassan Esq in support of the motion paper granted all the three relief sought by the plaintiffs.

In spite of the order of the court Ezekiel Iliya, Veronica Musa and Chris Apaji allegedly broke into the Bank and interfered with it’s activity.

In a warrant of arrest marked FHC/JAL/CS/24/2019 and Charge N0. FHC/JAL/M/83/2019 signed by Justice S.D. Pam and certified by B. Bakari, the court consequently ordered the immediate the arrest of Iliya Ezekiel, Veronica Musa and Chris Apaji.

Meanwhile the Taraba police command has sealed the premises of Taraba micro Finance Bank.

The spokesperson of Taraba police command, DSP David Misal who confirmed the development, said that action of the command was in compliance to an executive order given by Governor of the state to forestall break down of law and order in the Bank.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App