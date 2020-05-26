FEC to Nigerians: Take COVID-19 as potential danger

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Federal Executive Council yesterday appealed to Nigerians to recognize COVID-19 as a potential danger and observe all guidelines for safety, issued by the government.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the appeal in a statement yesterday to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all Nigerians on this year’s eid-il-fitr celebtation.

According to him, “Nigerians are particularly encouraged to observe personal hygiene, wear face mask/coverings and please avoid non-essential outings.”

The SGF said: Ït is the prayer of FEC members that God Almighty shall accept the supplications and look upon humanity with mercy especially at a time like this when the nation and the entire world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also the prayers of members that the nation shall experience peace, unity and economic growth even as the impact of the pandemic continues to disrupt global economy. Members of the FEC also urge Nigerians to hold steadfastly to God, and continue to pray fervently for the restoration of normalcy to our lives.”

