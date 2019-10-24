FEC orders payment of minimum wage Dec 31

ADVERTISEMENT

…renames communication ministry

The Federal Executive Council yesterday gave approval to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to effect salaries adjustment and work out the financial implications of the new N30,000 national minimum wage which took effect from April 18, 2019.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the FEC directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to effect all the payments before December 31, 2019.

Ngige said the meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, also directed the NSIWC and the Ministry of Labour to send the consequential adjustment table down to the states and local government.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the FEC approved N1.7bn for procurement and installation of communication equipment for airport towers in Zaria and Katsina to promote safety and efficiency at the airports.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the meeting also approved the use of methanol in the Nigerian economy.

The Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said the FEC approved renaming of the ministry to Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

He said the former name was limiting in pursuing the objectives of a digital economy and obsolete as it did not reflect the trends as emphasized by the International Telecommunications Union.

