FEC okays N999m for bridge, Zaria aviation college contracts

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N999 million for the construction bridge in Anambra State and building at the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced this Wednesday while briefing State House reporters on the outcome the second virtual cabinet meeting.

Mohammed, who said the council approved the augmentation of the contract sum for the construction of Oseakwa bridge in Anambra State, added that the contract was awarded to Messrs Horizon Construction Limited with the completion period of one year of 90m long bridge and 2km approach road.

He said the contract which attained 87.91% completion was stalled in 2012 because the 2km approach road to the bridge could not be completed due to flood that purportedly damaged the vicinity of the project.

“It appears flooding was not envisaged at the time of the award and thus necessary provision for its containment not made in the contract sum.

“Having sought and obtained Presidential approval for submitting variation in respect of project above 15% (according to extant act), the Ministry obtained BPP due process certificate of no objection in the sum of N118,061,552.99, thereby revising total contract Sum to N1,014,925,069.25.

“A total of 285 jobs comprising 187 skilled and 98 unskilled jobs are expected to be created-thereby mitigated the effect of COVID-19 on unemployment,” he added.

Flight simulator building

The information minister said the FEC approved the sum of N101 million for the provision of a flight simulator building at the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said the amount was for a revised estimated cost for the construction of a Boeing 737 flight simulator building at the college.

He said: “The memo was presented by the Minister of Aviation and an approval was given for the revised estimated cost for the construction of Boeing 737 full flight simulator Building for the Nigerian College Aviation Technology, Zaria originally awarded for N993,484,980.60 and is being reviewed to N1,095,475,750.04.”

Consultancy training service

While briefing, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on his part said council approved the award of Consultancy Training Services contract to SWETS MARINE CONSULTANCY in the sum of $454,050 for sea-time training for the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme for cadets on-board Foreign-going Vessels by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and safety Agency(NIMASA).

Amaechi said the ministry decided to recommend Messr SWETS marine for award of the consultancy services after Messr SWETS accepted BPP downward review of the Ministry offer from $510,000 to $454,050.

He said the sums of N1,338,093,214 and N1,008,093,214.23 had been adequately provided for the contract in the 2019 and 2020 budget respectively.

He said the contract would guarantee capacity building, job creation and enhanced local content.

Oil and gas parks scheme

The Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said the FEC also approved the award of contract for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme abc at Odukpani, Cross River State in favour of Messrs Kinetic Electro-Mechanical Limited in the sum of N2,923,480,976.70 inclusive of all taxes with completion time of 15 months.

Sylva, who said the project would provide additional infrastructural facility for the manufacturing of oil and gas components for the sector, added that it would boost capacity in the oil and gas for sector, provide job opportunities Nigerians and increase economic activities in the Odukpani area of Cross River State when completed.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others were the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Education, Adamu Adamu, Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola among others.

Other ministers participated in the meeting from their various offices.

Before the start of the meeting, the SGF had called for a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dogondaji, who served between 1993 and 1994 under the Ibrahim Babangida regime. He died on Friday May 15.

