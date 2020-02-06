FEC approves N65.9bn road, bridge projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N65.9bn contracts for the construction of roads and bridges in Taraba, Kogi, Oyo, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

The Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the federal cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu.

Aliyu said: “FEC approves the award of contract for the construction of Jalingo-Karim-Lao-Padang-Lamido road phase II, which is about 28 kilometers in Taraba State at the cost N6,916,180,860,32 inclusive of VAT. This is the phase II of the project, the phase I was completed earlier.

“Council also approved a second memo with three projects at the total cost of N58,938,111,892.28

“The first project is the dualization of the outstanding portion of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road in Cross River/Akwa Ibom states at the cost of N50,527,447,708.82 with a completion period of 36 months.

“The second project is the rehabilitation of a bridge in Ajaokuta. The bridge which showed an opening at the expansion joint raised public concern. Work has commenced but the contract was approved today at the cost of N1,534,677,588.25. The expansion joint of a bridge is meant to be maintained from time to time.

“The third project is the rehabilitation of the outstanding section of Iseyin-Okeho road including two bridges in Oyo State at the cost N6,875,987,097.21 with a completion period of 18 months.”

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the FEC also approved the procurement of text books for early childhood care and development for primary schools for class 1-3 across the country.

Adamu said 15 contractors won the contract at the total sum of N6,437,501,430 at the completion period of six weeks.

He said the council also approved 23.7 kilometers perimeter fence around the University of Maiduguri at the cost of N1,398,350,004.27 with a completion period of four weeks.

He added that the FEC approved the procurement and installation of security equipment around the fence at the University of Maiduguri at the cost of N1,088,646,602.28 expected to be completed in 24 weeks.

