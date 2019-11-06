FEC approves N58.48bn road projects in Niger, Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N58.48 billion for the Bida-Saachi-Nupeko Road project and the Nupeko-Pategi Bridge project, which links Niger and Kwara States.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the project will also facilitate connectivity from Southwest to the North-central and the north of Nigeria.

Fashola added after the FEC meeting, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that it was an old contract that was awarded in 2013, terminated for none performance, but reevaluated.

“It didn’t have a bridge then. So, we have added the bridge now, approved for 58.488 billion and is expected to take 30 months,” he added.

The minister, who fielded questions from journalists on the state of roads across the country, said the rainy season delayed road construction and rehabilitation.

