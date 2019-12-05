FEC approves N4.8bn for Kwara, Osun road projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N4.8bn for the completion of road projects in Kwara and Osun States.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed State House Correspondents after FEC meeting, said N4.027bn was endorsed for the completion of 26km Ajase-Ipo/ Offa/ Erinle Road in Kwara State.

Fashola, who said 8km of the 26km road that connects Kwara to Osun was awarded by the previous administration, added that the approval was for the 18km section that completes the entire length of the road.

“What we have done now is to award 18 km so that the full stretch of 26km is now under construction for the purpose of completion. That comes to a sum of N4.027 billion for the 18km stretch. The previous contract is still going on. This is an addendum to that contract,” he added.

The minister said the FEC also approved a variation of N825m for the ongoing construction of Osogbo/Ilesha Road that was awarded in 2012 to enable the road links Osogbo town.

“Now, we have done 76 percent of the entire project. What we awarded today was a variation of N825m. This is to expand the original contract by 3km to enable the road links into Osogbo town, the built-up area, because it ought to bypass the town. So, this is the 3.4km that the governor requested then when I went on nationwide road tour. Going through procurement and other things, we finally got approval today for N825m to include that part,” he added.

The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, said the FEC approved a contract of N244m for the purchase of raw materials for the production of vaccines against poultry animal diseases and research at National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom.

