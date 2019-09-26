FEC approves N311.473bn road contracts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved the construction of the Ibadan-Ile-Ife Dual Carriage Way to connect Oyo and Osun States, for N79.829 bn.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed journalists after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said a link-road connecting the Second Niger Bridge to Asaba and Onitsha was also awarded for N200.176 bn.

Fashola said the Asaba link-road was awarded to Julius Berger, while the Onitsha link-road was awarded to RCC Construction.

He added: “The third approval was for phase two of the Kano-Katsina High Way from the point known as Gidan-Mutum Daya all the way to where Katsina Steel Rolling Mill is. This is a 78km stretch approved at the sum of N29.654 billion. That road is a 172km road linking Kano and Katsina road from Kano. It was a single length highway until it was awarded in 2013 by the previous administration in phase 1.”

The Minister of State, Education, Emeka Nwajuba, said the council approved N915m for the construction of Faculty of Environment at the University of Abuja and another N918m similar work on the Faculty of Education at the same university.

