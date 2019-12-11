FEC approves N307.6m to buy 15 vehicles for NAFDAC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has approved N307.6 million for the purchase of operational vehicles for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, briefed State House correspondents after FEC meeting, presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the vehicles were needed for effective execution of the agency’s mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“These 15 vehicles are meant to improve mobility.

“You recall that NAFDAC is a regulatory agency and has a lot to do in terms of field work.

“In order to improve mobility and enhance operational efficiency; regulation—checking so many things; claims in terms of products, drugs, food items, water production; they need to move around and confirm claims and certify.

“So, that is the need for these operational vehicles and these are Hilux vehicles, 15 in number,’’ he said.

Mamora said that the 15 Hilux vehicles would cost N307.562 million.

He said that Hilux vehicles had stood the test of time in terms of durability and ability to perform on Nigerian roads.(NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App