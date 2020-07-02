FEC approves N20.4bn road, irrigation, airport projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N6.7bn for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, disclosed this to State House reporters after the virtual FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the contract for the construction of the Yagba-Gurdi Road in Abaji Area Council was approved for N4, 648, 255, 381.42 with a completion period of 20 months.

He added that the contract for the third phase of the construction of roads within the city of Abaji was awarded for N2, 128, 176, 102.50 with a completion period of six months.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said N2.2 bn was approved for the extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the FEC approved upward revised cost of the Koton-Karfe-Lokoja section of the Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja Highway by N3.076bn.

Fashola said the second project, whose revised cost was approved, was the Cham-Numan section of the Gombe-Yola Highway at N7.607bn.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the council approved the rehabilitation and construction of Lankang Irrigation Project in Plateau State for N634,184,783.93 inclusive of 7.5% VAT with the completion period of 18 months and a defect liability period of 12 months.

