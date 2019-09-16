  1. Home
Fear grips Imo workers as govt gets recruitment review report

By Jude A. Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date

There is apprehension in the Imo State civil service following the submission of the report of the technical review committee on appointments, recruitment and promotions in the service.

The committee was set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha following allegations that the immediate past administration hurriedly recruited and promoted many people at the twilight of the administration.

The committee, chaired by Austin Otuokere, submitted the report to the Deputy Governor Gerald Irona who said the government would study the report and consider the recommendations made.

However, many the civil servants, who spoke to Daily Trust, implored the government not to use the report as an instrument of victimization.

