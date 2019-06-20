FDI into Nigeria hits $2.87bn in 5 months – CBN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria stood at $2.87bn from January to May this year.

The apex bank said $.87bn represented 20.18% of the total capital inflow of $14.2 billion into the country within the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the inflows showed FDI into Nigeria hasn’t declined contrary to speculations in some quarters.

The CBN also faulted news in the media quoting World Investment Report 2019, which suggested a decrease of over 40 percent in FDI inflows to Nigeria in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Okorafor observed that “while the CBN is not privy to the methodology used in arriving at the figures, we wish to state that available records show a significant increase in FDI in Nigeria during the period 2018.”

“In 2018, the total capital inflows to the country stood at $19.07 billion out of which FDI accounted for $7.78 billion,” he said.

“Furthermore, total capital flows to Nigeria, from January to May 2019, stood at $14.2 billion of which FDI accounted for $2.87 billion, representing 20.18 percent of the total amount,” he explained.

According to him, Nigeria “continues to enjoy steady capital flows due to the prevailing stable macroeconomic environment and sustained investors’ confidence in the economy.”

In another development, CBN has also refuted media reports that the Federal Government has over leveraged its overdraft position at the bank. It said the government has sufficient credit in its Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the CBN.

Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement that “when the claims of the FG on CBN are netted against the claims of the CBN on the FG, the resulting net positions indicate that the FG was actually the net creditor to CBN in 2014, 2015 and 2017 to the tune of N2.14 trillion, N1.65 trillion and N0.36 trillion, respectively.”

“On the other hand, CBN was the net creditor to the FG in 2016 and 2018 to the tune of N0.11trillion and N0.34 trillion, respectively,” he explained.

“From the foregoing and the detailed database, it is clearly inappropriate to compare the position as at end-2018 with the position as at end-2014, ignoring the movements within the period,” Okorafor stated.

He assured the investing community and the general public that the CBN remains faithful to its statutory mandate as banker and financial adviser to the Federal Government.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App